Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Black Stone Minerals’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

BSM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,754. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 296.30%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

