BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.34. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,506. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $321.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.76.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

