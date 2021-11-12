Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Roth Capital upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital now has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Approximately 153,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,142,136 shares.The stock last traded at $40.21 and had previously closed at $35.51.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

