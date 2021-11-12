blooom inc. Buys New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. The Kroger makes up 0.4% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.21. 48,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,409. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

