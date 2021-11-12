blooom inc. Invests $1.49 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.48.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.07. 423,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

