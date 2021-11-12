blooom inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 719,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,320,000. Cerner comprises 42.0% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. blooom inc. owned about 0.24% of Cerner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 224.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

