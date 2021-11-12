blooom inc. Purchases New Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,622 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1,030.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOSL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,121. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $891.14 million, a PE ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

