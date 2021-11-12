blooom inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

