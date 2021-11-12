Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Shares Down 13.9%

Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC)’s stock price traded down 13.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.27. 114,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average session volume of 5,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

