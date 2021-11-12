Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $268,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,954,000 after buying an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,030,000 after buying an additional 62,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPMC opened at $115.99 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

