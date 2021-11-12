BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $195.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.34. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

