BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $195.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.61.
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.34. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
