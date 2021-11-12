BMO Capital Markets Lowers Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$264.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.70.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $168.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.02. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $163.85 and a 12 month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

