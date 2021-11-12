BMO Capital Markets Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$264.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$262.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$257.57.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$212.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,565. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$233.33. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$201.92 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$531.58 million. Research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.