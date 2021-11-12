BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$205.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

TSE:IFC traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$168.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$138.93 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.