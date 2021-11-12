BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$205.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.18.

TSE:IFC traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$168.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$138.93 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

