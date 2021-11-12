BMO Capital Markets Raises Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$230.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KXSCF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Kinaxis stock opened at $165.26 on Monday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.72.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

