BMO Capital Markets Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$178.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSPOF. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $149.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.31. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

