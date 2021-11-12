BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $6.56 on Monday. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.