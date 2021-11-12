BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $6.56 on Monday. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.