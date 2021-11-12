BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $556.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $39.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

