BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €62.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.65 ($73.71).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($72.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €59.48 ($69.98) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.60.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

