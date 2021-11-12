Bondly Trading Down 2.7% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $3.12 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00221055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00090365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

