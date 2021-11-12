Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,046 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after acquiring an additional 109,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $31,981,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $85.67 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

