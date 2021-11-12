Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,524 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Baozun by 3,062.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 244,576 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 163.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 197,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baozun by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

