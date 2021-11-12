Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $907.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

