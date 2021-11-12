Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 10,904 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $7.37 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $250.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

