Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 11,679 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EchoStar by 1,585.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 666,426 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 103.9% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 519,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 299.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 427,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EchoStar by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after buying an additional 347,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.