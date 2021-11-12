Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,050,000 after buying an additional 475,028 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after acquiring an additional 638,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sabre by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 640,236 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in Sabre by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,778,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $9.43 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

