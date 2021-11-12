Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 5,479 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.4% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,589 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $22,640,550,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Autodesk by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 211,951 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.