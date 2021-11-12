Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. 7,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,449. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

