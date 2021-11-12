BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 15th

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

BorgWarner has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

BWA opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

