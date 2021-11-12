Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 101.80%.

BORR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 43,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,529. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

