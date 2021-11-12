Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to $55.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPAY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.
Shares of EPAY opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
