Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to $55.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPAY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of EPAY opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.