Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

