Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

