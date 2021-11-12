Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 1,700 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.58 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $131.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,236 shares of company stock worth $1,545,934 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

