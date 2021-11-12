Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 341 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.