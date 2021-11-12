Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 2,312 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after buying an additional 83,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

