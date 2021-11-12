BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.14% of BrainsWay worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $2,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

BrainsWay stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $131.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.14. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

