Brandon O’brien Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $189,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVL opened at $196.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $88.39 and a 12-month high of $197.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 97.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

