Bread Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. Bread has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $788,170.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

