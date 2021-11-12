Brian P. Mckeon Sells 6,310 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $615.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.99. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.14 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

