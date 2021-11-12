Brian Poulliot Sells 646 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Brian Poulliot sold 236 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $14,657.96.

On Monday, October 25th, Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00.

BJ stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

