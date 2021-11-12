Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires 6,180 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

