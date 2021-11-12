Bridge Advisory LLC Takes $506,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

PDN opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

