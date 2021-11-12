BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBIO. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

