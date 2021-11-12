Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Avalon worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalon by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avalon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avalon Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

