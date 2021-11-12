Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMBR opened at $0.50 on Friday. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.25% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,534,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 575,500 shares of company stock worth $536,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

