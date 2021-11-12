Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 147.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.31. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 64.70%.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

