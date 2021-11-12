Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,996. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

