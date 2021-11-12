Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Invests $55,000 in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iFresh as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iFresh by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 60,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iFresh by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iFresh in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iFresh stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of -2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. iFresh Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

