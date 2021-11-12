Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BHG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 400,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 21,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $185,585.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Health Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

